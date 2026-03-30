China’s voluntary organ donors surpass 7.3 million

According to the China Organ Donation Administrative Center, the country has so far recorded more than 65,000 cases of donation after circulatory death of citizens, helping to save the lives of over 200,000 patients with organ failure and restoring sight to over 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, over 69,000 whole-body donations have been completed, according to the center.

China has also established more than 380 memorial sites for organ donors nationwide, which hold commemorative events for organ donors each year around the deceased-honoring Qingming Festival.

In 2010, China launched pilot programs for posthumous organ donation and expanded them nationwide in 2013.

Qazinform previously reported that a 40-year-old woman in Kazakhstan saved lives as posthumous organ donor.