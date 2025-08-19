China's trade with other SCO states nears $250 bln in H1 2025

China's main exports to SCO partners include machinery and electrical products, automobiles and parts, garments, and chemicals. Imports are largely comprised of oil and gas, agricultural products, coal, and ores.

Over the past five years, trade between China and other SCO members has consistently surpassed key milestones of $300 billion, $400 billion, and $500 billion, hitting a record $512.4 billion in 2024 – a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year.

Investment and economic-technical cooperation have also advanced steadily.

By June 2025, China's stock of direct investment in SCO countries had exceeded $40 billion, spanning projects from energy, mining, and infrastructure to emerging sectors such as the digital economy and green development. Chinese companies are also deepening collaboration with SCO members in 5G, the internet, and smart cities, helping local industries accelerate transformation and modernization.

