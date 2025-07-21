China's supply chain expo closes with over 6,000 cooperation deals

The five-day expo, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), brought together 1,200 exhibitors from China and abroad. Total attendance — both online and in person — surpassed 210,000, marking a 5 percent increase from last year's edition.

The event facilitated 24,000 targeted matchmaking sessions between exhibitors and professional visitors — four times higher than the previous year. A total of 152 new products, technologies and services were launched during the expo, up 67 percent year-on-year. Exhibitors also established business ties with over 42,000 upstream and downstream enterprises.

We're not chasing short-term on-site transaction volumes, said Li Xingqian, vice-chairman of CCPIT. "Our focus is on fostering long-term mutually beneficial partnerships. This year, we revamped our evaluation metrics to better support exhibitors and visitors in finding partners, solutions, and application scenarios."

The proportion of international exhibitors has steadily increased over the three editions of the CISCE, rising from 26 percent at the inaugural event to 35 percent this year. Over 65 percent of the exhibitors were either Global Fortune 500 companies or leading firms in their sectors. The number of participating countries and regions grew from 55 in the first year to 75 in 2025, with robust representatives from companies in the US, EU, and Japan.

Li emphasized that the expo serves as a window showcasing China's comprehensive supply chain capabilities and production strength. "China occupies a vital position in global supply chains. Without linking to China, it's difficult to link to the world," he said.

Looking ahead, 102 companies and institutions have already signed up to exhibit at the fourth edition of the CISCE, a 50 percent increase from the event last year.

Earlier, it was reported a team of Chinese geologists had identified a large deposit of a previously unknown rare-earth mineral in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.