China's Spring Festival travel rush passes halfway mark with 5.08bn trips

Of this total, road trips accounted for 4.76 billion, while railways handled 258 million trips. Waterways and civil aviation recorded 19.99 million and 47.52 million passenger trips, respectively.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The annual travel surge, known as chunyun and often described as the world's largest human migration, is expected to generate a record 9.5 billion inter-regional passenger trips during the 40-day period running from Feb. 2 to March 13 this year, according to previous estimates.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Photo credit: Xinhua

Earlier, it was reported that China’s Spring Festival Gala broke records with 23 billion views.