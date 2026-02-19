China’s Spring Festival Gala breaks records with 23 bln views

The 2026 edition, themed “Joy and Auspiciousness, Festive and Cheerful”, blended tradition with cutting-edge innovation and drew unprecedented global attention.

By 8:00 a.m. BJT on Tuesday, total domestic all-media views had reached 23.06 billion, a 37.3% increase from 2025. The live broadcast captured nearly 80% of the national TV audience, the highest in 13 years. Average concurrent viewership stood at 325 million per minute, peaking above 400 million.

On new media platforms, views soared to 16.2 billion, up 49% year-on-year. CMG’s own platforms saw 770 million on-demand views and 605 million live-stream views. The accessible version of the Gala drew 28.34 million views, a 144% surge.

Younger audiences made up 41.8% of viewers, with strong interest in programs showcasing AI and humanoid robots, a 5.4-fold increase compared to last year.

The Gala was broadcast in 85 languages, with CGTN coverage generating 2.3 billion reads and 843 million video views worldwide. CMG partnered with nearly 4,000 media outlets, and screenings were held on over 4,000 public screens across 98 countries.

Audiences praised the Gala’s visual sophistication and cultural depth. Performances featuring robotics captured global attention, while traditional songs and tributes to workers resonated deeply. Cross-cultural collaborations and regional sub-venues highlighted China’s landscapes and development, reinforcing the Gala’s role as a cultural bridge between China and the world.

