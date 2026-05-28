China's Shenzhou-21, Shenzhou-23 crews complete in-orbit handover
20:40, 28 May 2026
China's Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 astronaut crews held a handover ceremony on Thursday, during which the Shenzhou-21 crew transferred the key of the country's space station to the latter and conveyed their best wishes, CGTN reports.
The Shenzhou-21 crew has now completed all planned tasks. The three astronauts will take the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft and return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the coming few days, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Japan Airlines Co. is set to launch a Moon payload service to preserve heritage.