China's Shenzhou-19 crew returns to Earth after 183-day space journey

The Shenzhou-19 manned mission was a complete success, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

In a series of precisely timed maneuvers, the Shenzhou-19 crewed spacecraft initiated its return sequence starting from 12:17: the orbital module separated from the return capsule, followed by the ignition of the braking engine. The return capsule then detached from the propulsion module and began its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere.

Utilizing the "fast return procedure" – a strategy now common in recent missions – the spacecraft completed just five orbits instead of the usual eleven, shortening the journey home to approximately 7.5 hours. Upon landing, search and recovery teams located the capsule and arrived at the site in a timely manner. Once the hatch was opened, medical staff confirmed that the astronauts were in good health and excellent condition.

A record-breaking space journey

China launched the Shenzhou-19 manned spacecraft on October 30 last year from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The spacecraft later conducted a fast, automated rendezvous and docked with the space station combination.

The three astronauts stayed in orbit for 183 days, during which they carried out three spacewalks, breaking the previous world record for the longest single spacewalk set by the Shenzhou-18 crew members. The crew set the record during its first extravehicular activity on December 17, 2024, which lasted for nine hours, according to CMSA.

Cai has now completed five spacewalks, making him the Chinese astronaut with the most extravehicular activities. Song became the first Chinese astronaut born in the 1990s to perform a spacewalk, while Wang became the first female aerospace flight engineer to enter the space station.

Notably, during a previous cargo installation task, the payload adapter became unexpectedly stuck. The Shenzhou-19 crew successfully resolved the issue during their first spacewalk, playing a key role in ensuring the smooth progress of subsequent experiments.

The crew also carried out a wide range of space science experiments across various fields, including fundamental physics in microgravity, space materials science, space life sciences, aerospace medicine and space technology.

