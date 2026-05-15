China launches Lijian-1 rocket to send 5 satellites into space

The rocket lifted off at 12:33 p.m. local time and successfully placed the satellites into their designated orbits.

Developed by CAS Space, a commercial aerospace company founded by the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Lijian-1 rocket is designed for the small satellite launch market. It supports both dedicated missions for individual clients and rideshare launches involving multiple payloads.

The mission marked the 13th flight of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China deploys 18 more satellites for the Spacesail Constellation.