According to a report by China’s National Energy Administration, the record underscores the country’s growing energy self-sufficiency.

Crude oil production hit a record 216 mln mt in 2025, while shale oil output exceeded 8.5 mln mt, up more than tenfold from 2018. Natural gas production rose by 10 bln cubic meters year-on-year, extending annual growth for the ninth straight year.

China will launch a new phase of strategic oil and gas exploration and field development in 2026, while continuing to increase investment in the sector, keep annual crude oil production above 200 mln mt and expand natural gas output.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China had developed more than 400 models of fully humanoid robots in the first half of 2026, accounting for more than half of the global total.