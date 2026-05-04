China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival
From May 1st to 5th, the Mojiang Autonomous County of China’s Yunnan Province is hosting the 20th International Twins Festival "Tropic of Cancer,” Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are participating in the celebration.
Mojiang Autonomous County is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname "Birthplace of Twins."
Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are taking part in the celebration. Mojiang is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname “Birthplace of Twins.”
Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities. A cherished tradition involves exchanging blessings by smearing a special powder symbolizing good fortune on each other’s faces. Visitors can also join traditional circle dances around a bonfire, while live performances by local singers add to the vibrant atmosphere.
Earlier, it was reported that China's cyberspace regulator had launched a four-month campaign against disinformation and malicious content generated by AI.