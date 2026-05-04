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    China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival

    15:54, 4 May 2026

    From May 1st to 5th, the Mojiang Autonomous County of China’s Yunnan Province is hosting the 20th International Twins Festival "Tropic of Cancer,” Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.

    China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are participating in the celebration.

    China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Mojiang Autonomous County is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname "Birthplace of Twins."

    China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are taking part in the celebration. Mojiang is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname “Birthplace of Twins.”

    China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities. A cherished tradition involves exchanging blessings by smearing a special powder symbolizing good fortune on each other’s faces. Visitors can also join traditional circle dances around a bonfire, while live performances by local singers add to the vibrant atmosphere.

    Earlier, it was reported that China's cyberspace regulator had launched a four-month campaign against disinformation and malicious content generated by AI.

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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