China’s Mojiang hosts 20th International Twins Festival

Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are participating in the celebration.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Mojiang Autonomous County is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname "Birthplace of Twins."

Photo credit: Xinhua

Thousands of twin pairs from more than 20 countries and regions are taking part in the celebration. Mojiang is widely known for its higher-than-average twin birth rate, earning it the nickname “Birthplace of Twins.”

Photo credit: Xinhua

Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities. A cherished tradition involves exchanging blessings by smearing a special powder symbolizing good fortune on each other’s faces. Visitors can also join traditional circle dances around a bonfire, while live performances by local singers add to the vibrant atmosphere.

Earlier, it was reported that China's cyberspace regulator had launched a four-month campaign against disinformation and malicious content generated by AI.