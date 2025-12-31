China's manufacturing PMI returns to expansion at 50.1 in December

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector rose to 50.1 in December, up 0.9 points from the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, suggesting that the manufacturing sector regained growth momentum toward the end of the year.

Market demand showed signs of recovery, with the new orders index climbing to 50.8, up 1.6 points from November, reflecting improving demand conditions, said Huo Lihui, chief statistician of the Service Industry Survey Center at the NBS.

Huo noted that manufacturing enterprises reported a solid expansion in production activity, supported by stronger demand and more favorable policy expectations. The production index rose to 51.7, marking an increase of 1.7 points month-on-month.

Meanwhile, the PMI for high-tech manufacturing surged to 52.5, up 2.4 points from November, signaling a notably faster pace of expansion and underscoring the growing momentum of new growth drivers. The PMI for consumer goods manufacturing rose to 50.4, an increase of one point, reflecting a continued recovery in consumer-related manufacturing activity.

The business activity index for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 50.2, up 0.7 points from the previous month, with the service sector business activity index rising by 0.2 points. The composite PMI output index reached 50.7, up one point from November. The figures suggest that overall business activity across Chinese enterprises expanded compared with the previous month, according to Huo.

