    China launches two new satellites into space

    13:56, 31 December 2025

    China sent two new satellites into orbit on Wednesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan, Xinhua reported.

    China launches two new satellites into space
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites were launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-7A carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

    These satellites will be mainly used for related new technology verification for space target detection.

    The launch marked the 623rd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
