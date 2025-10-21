China's installed wind power generation capacity tops world for 15 consecutive years

This achievement highlights the country's commitment to rapid and stable growth in wind energy, with an average annual increase exceeding 100 million kilowatts.

So far, China's newly added grid-connected wind power generation capacity has exceeded 57.84 million kilowatts, and the cumulative wind power grid-connected capacity has reached 580 million kilowatts, accounting for 15.7 percent of the country's installed generation capacity, according to the latest data.

The wind power generation among large industrial enterprises, or those with annual revenue from their core business of at least 20 million yuan (about $2.81 million), accounts for 10.1 percent of the country's total electricity consumption.

By 2035, the share of non-fossil energy in China's total energy consumption is expected to reach over 30 percent, and the total installed generation capacity of wind power and solar power will be more than six times the levels of 2020, targeting over 3.6 billion kilowatts, said Qin Haiyan, secretary-general of Chinese Wind Energy Association.

China's wind turbine manufacturers are also intensifying their global expansion efforts. They have exported wind turbine units to 57 countries across six continents, with seven manufacturers either establishing factories overseas or advancing plans to do so.

Here are the reasonable goals for China's wind power development: the new installed capacity will be at least 120 million kilowatts annually during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), to ensure that the cumulative installed generation capacity of wind power reaches 1.3 billion kilowatts by 2030 and five billion kilowatts by 2060, helping the energy sector to achieve carbon neutrality first, said Qin.

As reported earlier, China's highway charging for new energy vehicles (NEVs) hit a record high of 123 million kilowatt-hours during the just-concluded eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday season, an increase of 45.73 percent over the same period of the previous year.