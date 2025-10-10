NEV charging on China's highways hits record high during National Day holiday

During the holiday, the NEV charging sessions on the country's highways reached 5.169 million, and the average daily charging volume stood at 15.3591 million kWh, 2.59 times the average daily volume recorded earlier this year, according to the National Energy Administration.

The National Day holiday this year coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, extending the vacation from October 1 to 8. The longer break fueled vibrant travel demand, filling highways and transport hubs with bustling activity.

China's NEV market has grown rapidly in recent years. By the end of June, there were 36.89 million NEVs on Chinese roads, accounting for 10.27 percent of the country's total automobile fleet. China has held its position as the world's largest NEV market for 10 consecutive years.

Propelled by the widespread adoption of NEVs, China has rapidly expanded its charging infrastructure. The country now boasts the world's largest charging network, and has achieved a ratio of two charging piles for every five electric vehicles.

