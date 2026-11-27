Industrial firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan recorded combined profits of 6.74 trillion yuan (approximately $1 trillion) from January to October.

The growth rate accelerated by 0.5 percentage points compared with the January-September period. In October alone, industrial profits rose 20.1 percent year on year, up 5.7 percentage points from September.

By sector, mining profits increased 38.8 percent in the first 10 months, while manufacturing profits grew 17.5 percent. Meanwhile, profits in the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water declined 14.8 percent.

The electronics industry was among the main contributors to overall growth, with profits doubling year on year during the January-October period. Strong demand for AI computing power continued to drive earnings in memory chip manufacturing and related industries, contributing 9.7 percentage points to total industrial profit growth, said Yu Weining, chief statistician at the NBS.

"High-tech manufacturing also significantly outperformed the broader industrial sector, with profits climbing 50.9 percent year on year, 34.9 percentage points above the overall growth rate," he added.

The expansion of large-scale intelligent computing centers boosted profits in optical fiber and optical cable manufacturing by 6.7 times and 1.5 times, respectively.

Meanwhile, continued growth in the aerospace industry lifted profits in spacecraft and launch vehicle manufacturing by 63.2 percent, while earnings in aerospace-related equipment manufacturing increased 41.7 percent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s industrial output rose 9.3%.