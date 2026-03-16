China’s industrial output up 6.3% in January-February
China’s value-added industrial output, a key measure of economic performance, increased by 6.3 percent year on year during the first two months of 2026, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
The growth rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than the level recorded in December last year. On a monthly basis, industrial output rose by 0.83 percent in February compared with January.
The data showed the mining industry’s value-added output grew by 6.1 percent year on year during the January-February period, while the manufacturing sector expanded by 6.6 percent. Meanwhile, the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water increased by 4.7 percent.
Earlier, it was reported industrial production in the euro area fell 1.5 percent in January compared to the previous month.