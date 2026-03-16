China’s industrial output up 6.3% in January-February

The growth rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than the level recorded in December last year. On a monthly basis, industrial output rose by 0.83 percent in February compared with January.

The data showed the mining industry’s value-added output grew by 6.1 percent year on year during the January-February period, while the manufacturing sector expanded by 6.6 percent. Meanwhile, the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas, and water increased by 4.7 percent.

Earlier, it was reported industrial production in the euro area fell 1.5 percent in January compared to the previous month.