China's Hainan to gradually ban sales of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030

The plan aims to further promote the development of green and low-carbon transportation, according to the 15th Five-Year Plan for the construction of Beautiful Hainan, released by the Hainan provincial government on July 3.

By 2030, new energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to account for 45% of all vehicles in Hainan, up from 23.75% in 2025, according to the plan. The move will make Hainan the first provincial-level region in China to cease the sale of fuel-powered vehicles.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Hainan deepened its efforts to develop a clean-energy island. New energy has become the province's largest source of electricity generation, and the province ranks first among China's provincial-level regions in NEV market penetration rate and second in the proportion of NEVs in vehicle ownership.

The plan proposed building green transportation into a signature feature of the Hainan Free Trade Port. By 2030, all newly added or replaced vehicles in the public service and social operation sectors, except those for special purposes, will use clean energy, while all newly added or replaced private vehicles will be powered by new energy.

Hainan will also ensure that the ratio of vehicles to charging facilities remains below 2.5:1, according to the plan.

Earlier, it was reported that the value of China's electric vehicle (EV) exports through the Alashankou Port border crossing rose by 164.5% in the first five months of 2026.