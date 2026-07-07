China’s EV exports via Alashankou border crossing skyrocket

During the first five months of 2026, EV exports through the Alashankou Port in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region reached 2 billion yuan (about $294 million), representing 31.2% of all vehicle exports through the crossing, according to customs data.

Alashankou is one of the main gateways for China-Europe Railway Express services and has become a key hub for exports of China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) to Asian and European markets.

Demand for environmentally friendly vehicles continues to grow across Asia and Europe, while Chinese-made NEVs are becoming increasingly competitive in overseas markets thanks to advanced technology, competitive pricing and enhanced vehicle features.

The bulk of vehicle exports consists of brands such as Geely, BYD, and Changan Automobile, with more than 90% of exported vehicles shipped by rail.

Against the backdrop of rising market demand, exports of NEVs through the Alashankou border crossing have recorded strong growth since the beginning of the year.

Authorities also said customs clearance procedures for fully assembled export vehicles at the Alashankou Port have become significantly more efficient. While inspections of entire vehicle consignments previously took considerable time, streamlined customs declaration, inspection and release procedures have significantly shortened transportation times and increased satisfaction among overseas customers.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EV share worldwide is projected to hit 30% in 2026.