    China's generative AI users double to 515 mln: report

    10:13, 18 October 2025

    China had 515 million generative artificial intelligence (AI) users as of June 2025, with the user base doubling within six months, according to a report released on Saturday, Xinhua reports. 

    The figure was up by 266 million from December 2024, bringing the user penetration rate to 36.5 percent in China, said the report released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

    As written before, Japan lagging in generative AI use with 26.7% adoption in FY 2024.

