China's generative AI service users surpass 600 million: report

A total of 302 generative AI services had completed registration, with 238 new products added throughout the year, the report on China's informatization progress in 2024 said.

Several leading large-model applications had surpassed 30 million daily active users, with performance metrics ranking among the highest globally.

The report also said that generative AI services are widely used in various fields such as audiovisual entertainment, cultural creativity and medical consultation.

"We have been actively promoting open-source AI development," said Zhang Guangyao, deputy director of the network technology management bureau under the Cyberspace Administration of China. "ModelScope has grown to be the largest repository of AI models in China. It now hosts over 70,000 models, serves 16 million developers across the globe, and has more than 500 contributing organizations."

The report said China achieved remarkable results in open-source innovation in artificial intelligence, with ModelScope attracting more than 8 million developers worldwide to participate in the open-source ecosystem.

In 2024, China's core AI industry grew to nearly 600 billion yuan (about $84 billion), with its industrial chain covering key components from chips and algorithms to platforms and applications.

