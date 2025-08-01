Meta aims to build personal superintelligence and ramp up investment

According to Zuckerberg, Meta is focusing not on centralized automation, but on personalized AI that empowers individuals and enhances their abilities.

“Meta's vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe in putting this power in people's hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives,” he noted.

The company says it is ready to bring this kind of AI to the mass market through devices that “see and hear what we do” and can assist with daily tasks and personal development. According to Zuckerberg, such systems will help boost creativity, deepen social connections, and improve overall quality of life.

Meta’s approach stands in contrast to that of other industry players, who, according to Zuckerberg, are focused on replacing human labor and building centralized systems for distributing resources.

The company also acknowledges that developing superintelligence comes with new risks, including safety concerns and questions around open access to technology.

“We believe the benefits of superintelligence should be shared with the world as broadly as possible. That said, superintelligence will raise novel safety concerns. We'll need to be rigorous about mitigating these risks and careful about what we choose to open source,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta also released its second-quarter financial results. The company reported $47.5 billion in revenue for Q2 2025, a 22 percent increase year over year. Capital expenditures surged to $17 billion for the quarter, with full-year infrastructure investments expected to reach up to $72 billion. A similar level of spending is projected for 2026.

The main driver of these costs is infrastructure expansion. The second priority is hiring technical talent in what the company describes as “priority areas.”

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that top Chinese OpenAI researchers join Meta as AI talent war heats up.