China’s foreign trade up in 11 months
China' goods trade has edged up by 3.6% year-over-year in the first 11 months of 2025, the data from the General Administration of Customs of China revealed on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites CGTN.
According to the customs data, the total value of Chinese imports and exports reached 41.21 trillion yuan (5.75 trillion US dollars).
In November, China’s foreign trade grew by 4.1% on-year, amounting to 3.9 trillion yuan, with exports up 5.7% to 2.35 trillion yuan, while imports up 1.7% to 1.55 trillion yuan.
The data shows imports and exports to the Belt and Road Initiative countries hit 21.33 trillion yuan, a 6% rise, making up 51.8 percent of China's total foreign trade.
