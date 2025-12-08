EN
    China’s foreign trade up in 11 months

    21:44, 8 December 2025

    China' goods trade has edged up by 3.6% year-over-year in the first 11 months of 2025, the data from the General Administration of Customs of China revealed on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites CGTN.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Qazinform

    According to the customs data, the total value of Chinese imports and exports reached 41.21 trillion yuan (5.75 trillion US dollars).

    In November, China’s foreign trade grew by 4.1% on-year, amounting to 3.9 trillion yuan, with exports up 5.7% to 2.35 trillion yuan, while imports up 1.7% to 1.55 trillion yuan.

    The data shows imports and exports to the Belt and Road Initiative countries hit 21.33 trillion yuan, a 6% rise, making up 51.8 percent of China's total foreign trade.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Saudi Arabia saw its real gross domestic product (GDP) expand at 4.8% on-year in the third quarter of this year

