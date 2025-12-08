China’s foreign trade up in 11 months

According to the customs data, the total value of Chinese imports and exports reached 41.21 trillion yuan (5.75 trillion US dollars).

In November, China’s foreign trade grew by 4.1% on-year, amounting to 3.9 trillion yuan, with exports up 5.7% to 2.35 trillion yuan, while imports up 1.7% to 1.55 trillion yuan.

The data shows imports and exports to the Belt and Road Initiative countries hit 21.33 trillion yuan, a 6% rise, making up 51.8 percent of China's total foreign trade.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Saudi Arabia saw its real gross domestic product (GDP) expand at 4.8% on-year in the third quarter of this year