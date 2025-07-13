Beijing to develop multiple 100-bln-yuan consumption hubs by 2030

Beijing has implemented a consumption stimulus action plan, aiming to achieve an average annual growth of around 5 percent in total market consumption by 2030.

The Chinese capital's move is designed to further strengthen its global influence in consumption market, enhance resource allocation efficiency, and reinforce its pioneering role in consumption innovation, according to the bureau.

The plan encompasses more than 20 specific measures across multiple dimensions, including initiatives to boost household incomes while alleviating financial burdens, enhance service consumption experiences, invigorate commodity consumption, expand consumption value chains, create diversified integrated spaces, and optimize the consumption environment.

In July 2021, China approved Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing to take the lead in building international consumption center cities.

By the end of 2024, Beijing had developed more than 60 shopping districts, which received 2.67 billion visitors last year, a year-on-year increase of 10.7 percent.

As reported earlier, China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission, expected to launch around 2026, will be equipped with a seismograph to study moonquakes and probe the lunar interior, according to Wu Fuyuan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and a leading researcher with the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under CAS.