Exports rose 11.9 percent to 6.85 trillion yuan, while imports increased 19.6 percent to 4.99 trillion yuan. Private firms led the growth, accounting for 57.3 percent of total trade with a 16.2 percent increase. Foreign-invested enterprises also performed strongly, growing 16.1 percent and marking eight consecutive quarters of expansion.

Trade diversification remained a key driver. Trade with Belt and Road partner countries rose 14.2 percent, making up over half of total trade, while trade with ASEAN and Latin America both grew by 15.4 percent.

Previously, it was reported Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing on Tuesday.