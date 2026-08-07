China’s foreign trade rises 19.2% in July

The country’s trade volume reached 4.66 trillion yuan ($686.26 billion) last month, remaining above the 4 trillion yuan mark for the fifth consecutive month.

Exports climbed 17.8 percent from a year earlier, while imports increased 21.2 percent.

During the first seven months of the year, China’s total trade in goods amounted to 30.13 trillion yuan, representing a 17.3 percent on-year increase, the customs data showed.

High-tech exports recorded particularly strong growth in July. Shipments of advanced products, including industrial robots and 3D printers, increased by more than 50 percent year over year, exceeding the 39 percent growth rate reported during the first half of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan remains Uzbekistan's third-largest trading partner in the first half of 2026.