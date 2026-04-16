China's economy expands 5% in Q1, beating expectations

During the January-March period, China’s GDP totaled 33.4 trillion yuan (around 4.87 trillion U.S. dollars).

In the first quarter, "the growth of production and supply accelerated, market demand continued to improve, employment was generally stable, market prices picked up moderately, and high-quality development advanced with new and positive momentum," the NBS said in a statement. "The national economy got off to a good start with the development showing greater resilience and vitality."

China’s economy expanded by 5 percent for the full year in 2025. For 2026, the government has set a growth target of between 4.5 and 5 percent, with an aim to exceed that range if conditions allow.

Previously, Qazinform reported China’s foreign trade surges 15% in Q1, fastest in five years.