China's CPI rises 0.7% in November, highest since March 2024

The data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recorded a 0.7% year-over-year increase in China's Consumer Price Index, rising from October’s 0.2% growth.

The uptick was mostly attributed to rising food prices in November. Apart from food and energy categories, core CPI increased 1.2 percent, remaining above 1 percent for the third month in a row.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI edged down 0.1 percent last month, the NBS data showed.

The data also revealed the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 2.2 percent year on year.

