EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China's CPI rises 0.7% in November, highest since March 2024

    17:50, 10 December 2025

    China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 0.7% on-year in November, the highest annual rate since last March, the official data showed Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites CGTN.

    China's CPI rises 0.7% in November, highest since March 2024
    Photo credit: VCG

    The data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recorded a 0.7% year-over-year increase in China's Consumer Price Index, rising from October’s 0.2% growth.

    The uptick was mostly attributed to rising food prices in November. Apart from food and energy categories, core CPI increased 1.2 percent, remaining above 1 percent for the third month in a row.

    On a month-on-month basis, the CPI edged down 0.1 percent last month, the NBS data showed.

    The data also revealed the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell 2.2 percent year on year.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan is to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks. 

    World News China Statistics Inflation
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All