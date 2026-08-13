China’s car exports surpass 1 million for 2nd straight month as NEVs fuel growth

According to figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China exported 1.043 million vehicles in July, rising by 81.3 percent year over year. NEV exports reached 553,000 units, more than half of total vehicle exports and a 145.5 percent increase from the same period last year.

The industry first exceeded the 1 million-unit mark in June, after monthly exports of more than 900,000 vehicles in both April and May.

The country has developed strong capabilities spanning lithium processing, battery production, electric motor and control systems, and vehicle assembly, giving Chinese manufacturers advantages in both production capacity and costs.

According to a CAAM official, features including advanced driver-assistance systems and AI-powered vehicle cockpits are helping Chinese automakers attract more overseas consumers.

“Exports are becoming a key stabilizer and core growth engine,” said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of CAAM.

Earlier, Qazinform reported three Chinese automakers are to localize production in Kazakhstan.