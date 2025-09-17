China's bicycle ownership on the rise as low-carbon travel takes off

Chinese urbanites use bicycles or e-bikes for about 30 out of every 100 trips they make, according to the association.

The figures point to a shift in China, where growing environmental awareness is prompting more commuters to opt for two-wheeled, low-carbon alternatives.

According to estimates from the association, two-wheeled travel reduces carbon emissions in China by about 10,000 tonnes per day, the equivalent of saving roughly 6.6 million liters of gasoline.

Earlier, it was reported that a 64-year-old Kazakh pensioner traveled to Paris by bike.