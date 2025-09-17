EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China's bicycle ownership on the rise as low-carbon travel takes off

    19:42, 17 September 2025

    China's bicycle ownership has topped 200 million, with an additional 380 million electric-powered two-wheelers in use, bolstering low-carbon travel, data from the China Bicycle Association showed on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Bikes
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Chinese urbanites use bicycles or e-bikes for about 30 out of every 100 trips they make, according to the association.

    The figures point to a shift in China, where growing environmental awareness is prompting more commuters to opt for two-wheeled, low-carbon alternatives.

    According to estimates from the association, two-wheeled travel reduces carbon emissions in China by about 10,000 tonnes per day, the equivalent of saving roughly 6.6 million liters of gasoline.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 64-year-old Kazakh pensioner traveled to Paris by bike.

    China Cycling World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All