China's auto exports up 15.7 pct in first 10 months

The country exported over 5.6 million vehicles during the period, the data shows.

Specifically, some 2.01 million new energy vehicles (NEV) were exported, surging 90.4 percent year on year.

In October alone, China's automobile exports rose 22.9 percent from the same period last year, and its NEV exports soared 99.9 percent.

As previously reported, Uzbekistan imported a total of 56,337 passenger cars (including 51,770 vehicles from China) worth $807.3 million from 29 countries between January and September 2025.