China unveils first multifunctional space mining robot

As Earth's resources continue to deplete, scientists are turning their attention to extraterrestrial mining on the moon, Mars, and near-Earth asteroids.

The new robot, designed to operate in microgravity environment, could pave the way for future "interstellar miners."

Developed by a research team led by Professor Liu Xinhua at CUMT, the space mining robot differs from the widely known humanoid robots and robotic dogs.

Instead, it adopts a six-legged design, featuring three wheel and three claw legs, which allows it to function efficiently in microgravity conditions.

"In space, objects do not stay in place like they do on Earth due to the lack of gravity. If you push something, it will float away, just like astronauts inside a space station," explained Professor Liu.

One of the biggest challenges in space mining is drilling into surfaces under low gravity.

China's first #space mining robot has been developed by the China University of Mining and Technology (CUMT). It not only adapts to the microgravity conditions of space but also navigates the rugged, cratered terrain of asteroids pic.twitter.com/9WgE053wiA — China Perspective (@China_Fact) March 17, 2025

On Earth, the robot's weight provides the necessary force to push a drill into the ground. However, with the moon's gravity being only one-sixth of the Earth's and asteroids having even weaker gravitational fields, stabilizing a drill becomes a major challenge.

To address this, the research team drew inspiration from insect claws and designed a special claw structure to improve the robot's grip and stability.

"This claw system is an array-type structure that enhances adhesion and gripping ability in microgravity environments. It allows the robot to stay anchored while collecting samples and move efficiently based on the terrain," Professor Liu explained.

Beyond maintaining stability, the space mining robot is equipped with a biomimetic six-legged movement system. Each leg has wheel and anchor configurations, enabling the robot to traverse rough and cratered asteroid surfaces.

The prototype has already undergone preliminary testing and has been submitted for a patent.

"We successfully conducted microgravity simulation experiments. The robot was able to walk, anchor itself, and even collect samples in a simulated lunar soil environment, validating our initial design," said Professor Liu.

