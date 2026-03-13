China's 2026 Spring Festival travel rush sees record 9.4 billion trips
18:50, 13 March 2026
The inter-regional passenger trips across China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush (from February 2 to March 13), also known as Chunyun in Chinese, finished on March 13 with its total number reaching a record of 9.4 billion, according to data from China's Ministry of Transport, CGTN reports.
Specifically, road passenger traffic is estimated to have reached 8.736 billion trips, railway passenger traffic 538 million trips, waterway passenger traffic 35.95 million trips, and civil aviation passenger traffic 94.39 million trips.
