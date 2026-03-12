North Korea, China resume cross-border passenger train service for 1st time in 6 yrs

A nine-car train traveling from Pyongyang to Beijing was seen by Yonhap News Agency passing over the Amnok River bridge, also known as the Yalu River bridge, connecting North Korea's Sinuiju and China's Dandong, at around 4:23 p.m.

Some train cars had closed curtains, while passengers were visible in others.

According to China's Xinhua News Agency, a five-car passenger train departed from the Chinese border city of Dandong at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang at 6:07 p.m.

The Dandong-Pyongyang passenger line will operate daily in both directions, Xinhua said, quoting a Chinese official as saying the service will serve as a "dynamic link strengthening the friendship between these two nations."

The resumption marks the first cross-border passenger train service between the two countries since operations were suspended in 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, North Korea resumed direct flight and train services between Pyongyang and Moscow, Russia's capital.

The reopening of the North Korea-China rail services comes as the two countries appear to be aligning more closely as they seek to repair relations frayed by Pyongyang's military cooperation with Russia, amid speculation that the United States may seek to reengage Pyongyang for talks.