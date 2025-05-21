China, Uzbekistan launch joint archaeological centre to deepen Silk Road heritage research

The Archaeological Centre was officially launched at Fergana State University, where a new laboratory for the conservation and restoration of cultural relics was also unveiled.



It marks a new step in bilateral cultural engagement between China and Uzbekistan, reflecting a shared commitment to archaeological research, professional training, monument protection, and international exhibition exchange.



The new centre will foster joint excavations, academic exchanges, and exhibitions that enhance understanding of the Silk Road’s multicultural legacy.



According to the source, this cross-border initiative highlights the contemporary relevance of the Silk Road as a foundation for cultural diplomacy and mutual enrichment, reinforcing Uzbekistan’s role as a vital partner in preserving shared Eurasian heritage.

Earlier it was reported that the Silk Road Culture Center has been established in Islamabad.