China upgrades BeiDou satellite navigation system

The China Satellite Navigation Office (CSNO) said the country will continue to ensure the stable operation of the BeiDou system while developing next-generation navigation technologies to deliver more reliable positioning, navigation and timing services to users worldwide.

According to the CSNO, BeiDou is a mature, fully operational global satellite navigation system consisting of 50 active satellites. It delivers global positioning accuracy of up to 10 meters, speed measurement accuracy of 0.2 meters per second and time synchronization accuracy within 20 nanoseconds.

The office added that the system's Precise Point Positioning (PPP) service enables horizontal positioning accuracy of up to 0.3 meters and vertical positioning accuracy of up to 0.6 meters.

The CSNO also noted that BeiDou has become deeply integrated into China's economy and daily life, providing users with high-precision positioning, navigation, and timing services on a regular basis.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana-Shanghai flights are set to start this autumn.