China unveils world’s first wind-powered underwater data centre

Backed by an investment of approximately US$226 million, the UDC boasts a total power capacity of 24 megawatts. Unlike traditional land-based data centres, it is designed to run on over 95 per cent green electricity and significantly reduce resource use.

The new UDC is expected to cut power consumption by 22.8 per cent, eliminate water usage entirely, and reduce land use by more than 90 per cent. These figures highlight the project's potential to revolutionise data centre sustainability.

Officials say the development represents a breakthrough in integrating underwater computing with offshore renewable energy. It also serves as a model for localised use of offshore wind power and low-carbon digital infrastructure.

As previously reported, China's installed wind power generation capacity has topped the world for 15 consecutive years.