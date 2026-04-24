China unveils international partners for Tianwen-3 Mars mission

Following a call for cooperation proposals in April 2025, in which the CNSA announced it would open up 20 kilograms of payload resources for international collaboration, the agency received 28 applications.

Five projects were subsequently selected based on the criteria of high scientific value, effective mission support, solid engineering feasibility and high technological maturity, the CNSA said during the opening ceremony of the 11th Space Day of China held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Tianwen-3 mission, part of China's planetary exploration program, is planned for launch around 2028. It aims to bring Martian samples back to Earth around 2031. The Tianwen-3 spacecraft comprises a lander, an ascent vehicle, a service module, an orbiter and a return module.

According to the CNSA, three scientific instruments will be carried on the orbiter. The first is a Mars PEX Spectrometer developed by a team from the Committee on Space Research Panel on Exploration. It will search for signs of life and study surface minerals. The second is a Mars Molecular Ion Composition Analyzer led by Macau University of Science and Technology, designed to study the atmospheric escape process of Mars. The third is a Laser Heterodyne Spectrometer led by the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which will measure the profile distribution of water isotopes and wind fields in the Martian atmosphere.

The mission's service module will carry a Mars Terrestrial Hyperspectral Imaging Spectrometer developed by the University of Hong Kong. This instrument will look for signs of life, water-containing minerals and help map Mars' surface resources.

The lander will carry a Tianwen Laser Retroreflector Array-3 led by the National Laboratory of Frascati under the National Institute for Nuclear Physics of Italy. This device will create precise reference points on the Martian surface.

The CNSA said it will continue to work with international partners to advance collaboration on the Tianwen-3 mission, jointly explore the mysteries of deep space, and expand the frontiers of human knowledge.

Earlier, it was reported that China had launched a Long March-4C carrier rocket to send a satellite for high-precision greenhouse gas detection into the preset orbit.