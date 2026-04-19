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    China launches high-precision greenhouse gas detection satellite

    04:06, 19 April 2026

    This week, China launched a Long March-4C carrier rocket to send a satellite for high-precision greenhouse gas detection into the preset orbit, Xinhua reports.

    China launches high-precision greenhouse gas detection satellite
    Phоtо credit: Xinhua

    The rocket blasted off at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

    It was the 638th flight mission of the Long March series rockets.

    Earlier, it was reported that China had launched Lijian-1 Y12 rocket to send 8 satellites into space.

    China Satellites Space Space exploration World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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