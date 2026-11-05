China unveils action plan to strengthen resource conservation and accelerate green transition

Under the new plan, China aims to significantly reduce resource consumption by 2030 compared with 2025 levels. The targets include cutting energy consumption per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) by approximately 10%, reducing water consumption per unit of GDP by 10%, and lowering construction land use per unit of GDP by 15%.

The initiative was jointly issued by the NDRC, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and three other government departments.

The plan also emphasizes reducing grain losses throughout the food production and distribution chain, while increasing the annual recycling volume of major recyclable resources to 510 million tons by 2030.

It outlines key measures across seven major areas: improving energy efficiency, conserving water, reducing grain losses and food waste, promoting efficient land use, strengthening mineral resource management, encouraging raw material conservation and recycling, and raising public awareness of resource conservation.

In addition, the government plans to introduce supporting measures involving regulatory oversight, policy development, technical standards and technological innovation.

China has pledged to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pushes for stronger aviation ties between Central Asia and China.