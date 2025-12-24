China UnionPay launches Nihao China app for foreign visitors

The app is aimed at creating a unified digital ecosystem for international visitors, bringing together payments, transportation, everyday services, and cultural and tourism offerings.

Nihao China supports account top ups using international bank cards, including UnionPay, Visa, and Mastercard. Users can make QR code payments in key tourism scenarios such as public transport, hotels, and retail stores.

In the transport section, the app covers metro systems in 43 major Chinese cities and bus routes in more than 1,760 county level cities, enabling travel with a “one code” principle. The app also provides navigation to the nearest ATMs and currency exchange points, as well as real time exchange rates for more than 160 currencies, including the US dollar, the yuan, and the euro.

The platform integrates the UnionPay, WeChat Pay, and Alipay payment networks, expanding the range of available services. Through the app, users can make payments on more than 300 online platforms, including railway ticketing, ride booking services, and e commerce platforms.

In addition, a tax refund upon departure feature has been introduced in several major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, using OCR recognition, QR codes, and an English language interface.

To overcome language barriers, Nihao China includes real time translation tools, as well as intelligent search and recommendation features for attractions, transport, and dining venues. Personalized navigation and route planning are intended to enhance user convenience.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan ranked among the seven most popular overseas destinations for Chinese tourists during the New Year holiday period.