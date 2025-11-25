China tops UNESCO intangible heritage listings

The report states that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China added 325 new items to its national-level heritage list and recognised 942 new inheritors. A network of 276 cultural ecology reserves has also been established, while 2,290 national-level inheritors have undergone systematic documentation.



The ministry noted a sharp rise in public engagement, driven in part by digital platforms. In 2024, an average of 65,000 heritage-related livestreams were broadcast daily across Chinese short-video services.



Local governments have expanded workshops, cultural studios and training spaces, with 12,900 heritage workshops created nationwide. These centres support teaching, production and community participation, contributing to local cultural industries.



Research institutions are also exploring new preservation methods. In Tianjin, China’s first School of Artificial Intelligence Art is developing digital tools to support heritage innovation, including projects involving traditional woodblock prints.



According to the report, these combined efforts have strengthened China’s capacity to safeguard traditional culture while broadening public access to intangible heritage across the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Mongolia has been elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025-2029.





