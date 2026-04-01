China tops global patent filings with 5.53 million inventions

In 2025, China had 2.29 million high-value invention patents, around 70% of which originated from strategic emerging industries. The country also holds about 61% of global artificial intelligence patents and roughly two-thirds of patents related to robotics.

China has established a multi-layered protection system covering administrative enforcement, judicial proceedings, and public security agencies, as intellectual property is increasingly seen as a core component of corporate competitiveness.

Anti-piracy and anti-counterfeiting efforts have been intensified. Over the past year, the State Administration for Market Regulation handled 37,000 cases involving trademark, patent and geographical indications, with a total value of 677 million yuan involved.

The purpose of intellectual property systems is to protect and encourage innovation, rather than to create or widen technological divides. China remains committed to open cooperation, aiming to ensure that the benefits of scientific and technological progress are more widely shared and accessible to countries and people around the world.

Earlier, it was reported that a robot had set world record at Half Marathon in Beijing.