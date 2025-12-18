China to impose anti-dumping duties on EU pork imports from December 17

China’s Ministry of Commerce stated the duties will range from 4.9% to 19.8% and will remain in force for five years. The measures apply to pork and pork by-products originating in the EU.

According to the ministry, the investigation was launched on June 17, 2024, after a petition filed by the China Animal Agriculture Association. Authorities examined pricing practices and market conditions in line with Chinese laws and regulations.

The ministry stated that interested parties were given opportunities to present their views during the process to ensure procedural fairness. The final determination concluded that EU products were sold at dumped prices, causing substantial harm to Chinese producers.

The new duties take effect from Wednesday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French President Emmanuel Macron warned Chinese officials during his recent state visit that the European Union could consider imposing tariffs if trade imbalances continue to widen.