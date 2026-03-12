China to build nine border facilities along Tajik-Afghan frontier

An appropriate agreement has been approved today by the lower chamber of Tajikistan’s parliament, the Majlisi Oli.

According to the parliamentary bulletin Sadoi Mardum, the project is designed to strengthen the material and technical base of Tajikistan’s border troops. It includes the construction of buildings provided with up-to-date equipment, surveillance systems, communications, and engineering infrastructure.

The total construction area will cover 17,000 square meters, with costs amounting to 424.8 million Chinese yuan. The funding will be provided free of charge by the Chinese government, according to First Deputy Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security, Murodali Rajabzoda.

He noted that under a previous agreement with Beijing,12 border facilities were built between 2017 and 2018.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament had ratified the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Treaty on Allied Relations.