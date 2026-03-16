Agriculture goes high-tech: Drone fleet arrives in Uzbekistan
05:21, 16 March 2026
At the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and with the support of the World Bank, 100 modern Chinese-made drones have been delivered to the country, UzA reports.
Half of them are intended for remote monitoring of crop areas, while the other half will be used to apply fertilizers, treat crops against pests, and carry out agrotechnical operations.
As part of the project, Chinese specialists are also involved in training local personnel.
Earlier, it was reported that China's hydrogen-powered drone had set the longest distance flight record.