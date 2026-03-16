EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Agriculture goes high-tech: Drone fleet arrives in Uzbekistan

    05:21, 16 March 2026

    At the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and with the support of the World Bank, 100 modern Chinese-made drones have been delivered to the country, UzA reports.

    Agriculture goes high-tech: Drone fleet arrives in Uzbekistan
    Phоtо credit: UzA

    Half of them are intended for remote monitoring of crop areas, while the other half will be used to apply fertilizers, treat crops against pests, and carry out agrotechnical operations.

    As part of the project, Chinese specialists are also involved in training local personnel.

    Earlier, it was reported that China's hydrogen-powered drone had set the longest distance flight record.

    Agriculture Uzbekistan Central Asia China
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All