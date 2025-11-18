China tightens control over used car exports

The export of used cars has become one of the fastest-growing segments of China’s foreign trade. Regulators have identified cases where companies exported brand-new vehicles under the status of used ones, as well as instances of exporting uncertified modified models. The updated regulations are intended to eliminate these practices and standardize market procedures.

Starting January 1, 2026, vehicles registered for less than 180 days may be exported only if manufacturers provide official confirmation of after-sales service availability in the destination country. Export licenses will not be issued without the required documentation.

All information in export applications must strictly match data recorded in vehicle registration documents. Companies that repeatedly submit incorrect information will be publicly identified as violators.

China is also introducing a system for assessing business integrity and a mechanism for restricting access to export licenses in cases of repeated non-compliance. Enterprises that fail to provide spare parts and warranty service, or submit falsified data, will be required to implement corrective measures or may be refused new licenses.

Additional requirements apply to modified vehicles. Exporters must confirm the authenticity of modifications and ensure compliance with national technical standards. Uncertified models will not be permitted for export.

The authorities plan to enhance supporting infrastructure by establishing international trade platforms, expanding logistics and service networks, and developing a one-stop system for used-car export procedures, including diagnostics, repairs, documentation and transportation.

