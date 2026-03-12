China targets real-time global coverage with 1,000-satellite network

Additionally, the developer will build 25 application satellites between 2026 and 2028 to achieve daily full coverage of low-latitude areas, featuring a 30-minute emergency response capability. This step will followed by the establishment of a 1,008-satellite commercial network by about 2035, to create a real-time remote sensing system for global low-latitude regions, Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday quoted the Institute of Aerospace Remote Sensing Innovations at Guangzhou University in south China as saying.

The project, jointly launched by Guangzhou University in Guangdong Province, the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, and the State Information Center, aims to construct a space-based information service system covering areas between 35 degrees north and south latitude. It is based on the strategic layout of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, targeting low-latitude regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa and South America, according to the Science and Technology Daily report.

The Wuyang Constellation will carry high-resolution, wide-swath full-spectrum payloads to build a "material fingerprint" spectral database, upgrading remote sensing capabilities from "taking photos" to "high-precision physical measurement," said Gu Xingfa, chairman of the Chinese National Committee for Remote Sensing, who is also a professor at Guangzhou University.

Its phased construction will gradually cover 15 southern Chinese provincial-level regions and 99 low-latitude countries and regions. This will provide "sense-while-you-send, use-while-you-get" intelligent services for disaster prevention and resource management, Gu noted.

The Wuyang Constellation will serve government emergency response, ecological monitoring and agricultural applications across low-latitude regions, the report revealed.

Over 20 core enterprises have signed agreements to participate in related satellite development and data services. The first pioneer satellite is planned for launch in mid-2026.

The project has established a commercial space innovation center to integrate research, incubation, application and investment. By 2030, the project aims to achieve over 95 percent real-time remote sensing coverage in low-latitude areas, driving more than 10 billion yuan (roughly 1.45 billion U.S. dollars) in industrial investment.

Earlier, it was reported that China had secured the second place globally in civil remote sensing satellites.