China secures second place globally in civil remote sensing satellites

The current orbital array provides comprehensive Earth observation capabilities through a mix of optical, hyperspectral, infrared and microwave technologies. This diverse hardware allows for constant monitoring of the planet regardless of weather conditions, or time of day.

While government programs remain significant, the commercial sector has become a primary driver of this rapid expansion.

The year 2025 marked several major milestones for the industry. Among the highlights was the launch of the SuperView Neo-1 03 and 04 satellites, which currently represent the country's highest-resolution commercial imaging assets.

Beyond general imaging, China is increasingly deploying specialized hardware tailored for specific economic sectors. Notable additions to the fleet last year included AIRSAT-05, also known as Haishao-2, which is the first commercial satellite of its kind to offer full-polarization radar capabilities. Other niche launches featured the Geology-1, a compact hyperspectral satellite designed for the mining and mineral industries, and the Power Engineering-1, which is the first satellite dedicated specifically to the needs of the electrical power sector.

