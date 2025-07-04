China successfully launches new test satellite
18:39, 4 July 2025
China sent a new test satellite into space on Thursday from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, Xinhua reports.
The Shiyan-28B 01 satellite was launched at 5:35 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-4C carrier rocket and entered the preset orbit successfully.
The satellite will be mainly used for space environment exploration and related technology tests.
This is the 583rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
