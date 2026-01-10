China sets sights on global leadership in industrial AI by 2027

The official document states that Beijing will soon prioritize several major initiatives, including the deployment of three to five large-scale, industry-specific AI models in the industrial sector and the development of specialized digital solutions for various areas of the economy.

The program foresees the deployment of 1,000 industrial AI agents, the creation of 100 specialized datasets, and the large-scale integration of AI technologies directly into production lines.

The Chinese Government expects two to three world-class technology giants to emerge as the backbone of new industrial systems, around which a network of high-tech small and medium-sized enterprises will develop. A central element of the strategy is the establishment of a sophisticated open-source ecosystem.

The practical implementation of these objectives will demand coordinated development of both hardware and software. The document emphasizes the need to enhance computational efficiency for AI training and inference tasks, while also minimizing energy consumption.

China will also prioritize the integration of AI technologies into industrial robots and advanced machinery in the coming period. Concurrently, key focus areas will include strengthening algorithmic security and ensuring the reliable protection of training datasets.

The international dimension of the strategy seeks to establish new advantages in global cooperation. Beijing plans to support the adaptation of AI products to regional needs, assist companies in accessing foreign markets, and promote the participation of foreign capital and enterprises in the development of generative AI technologies within China.

